Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equifax by 17.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Equifax by 81.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 16.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 20.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of EFX opened at $168.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

