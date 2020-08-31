Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $686,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 3.57. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

