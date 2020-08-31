Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,724 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane by 5,021.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.91. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,458 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.