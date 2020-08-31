22,008 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 101.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 464,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.