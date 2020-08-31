Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,711 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

