Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 163 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,010.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.60.

NYSE:AVB opened at $159.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

