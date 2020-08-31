Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,341,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,589,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $204.59 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.