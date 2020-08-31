Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

