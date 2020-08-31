Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $272,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 39.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.0% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.