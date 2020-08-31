Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $737,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

