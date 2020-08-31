Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after buying an additional 6,419,245 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $35,619,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $27,040,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,815,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA opened at $10.92 on Monday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.