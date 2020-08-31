Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $767,000 Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Twitter stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,255. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

