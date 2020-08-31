ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGS stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

