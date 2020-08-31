National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.