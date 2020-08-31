Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $745,000 Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE STT opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
