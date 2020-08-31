Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $745,000 Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

