Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $728,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

