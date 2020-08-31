Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 53,670 AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,256,000 after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,773,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,114,000 after acquiring an additional 416,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

