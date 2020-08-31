Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in World Fuel Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of INT stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

