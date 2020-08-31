Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $769,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,283,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

Shares of SPOT opened at $279.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $189.11. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

