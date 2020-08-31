DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,331.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,331.57 ($95.80).

A number of analysts have commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 8,963 ($117.12) to GBX 8,783 ($114.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on DCC from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 7,450 ($97.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,560 ($98.78) to GBX 7,750 ($101.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 7,400 ($96.69) in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,898 ($90.13) per share, for a total transaction of £34,490 ($45,067.29).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,628 ($86.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,930.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,141.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 68.12 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($111.83).

DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

