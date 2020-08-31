Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.92 Million Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock worth $141,646. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $4.21 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $613.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

