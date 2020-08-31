Brokerages Set Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) PT at $19.00

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.13 million, a P/E ratio of -118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Spartan Motors by 114.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spartan Motors by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Kaman Co.
Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Kaman Co.
ServiceNow Inc Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.
ServiceNow Inc Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Assetmark Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc
Synchrony Financial Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.
Synchrony Financial Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated
Assetmark Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report