Brokerages Set Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) PT at $19.00

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.13 million, a P/E ratio of -118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Spartan Motors by 114.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spartan Motors by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

