Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 68,039 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 388,034 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

