Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

