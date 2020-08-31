Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after buying an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 237,787 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,731,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

