Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.39. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

