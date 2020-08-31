Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,024,041.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,379 over the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $657,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $1,383,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

