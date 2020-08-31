$1.90 EPS Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. LGI Homes posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of LGIH opened at $113.58 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,581,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $6,862,020 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

