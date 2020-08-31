Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $134.50

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

