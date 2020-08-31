Brokerages Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFPZF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.46.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.