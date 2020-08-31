Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

DVDCF stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.