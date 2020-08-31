Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.