KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

KHNGY opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

