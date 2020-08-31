NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NSTG opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.35. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $42.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $238,992.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,842 shares of company stock worth $2,896,308 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

