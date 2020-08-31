HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.93. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

