iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICAD. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 178,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $264,937. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 2,885.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

ICAD opened at $10.11 on Monday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

