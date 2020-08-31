Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

