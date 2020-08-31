Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

