Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Commscope worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,537,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the first quarter worth $34,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.45 on Monday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

