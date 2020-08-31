Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Buys 250,000 Shares

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$32,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$194,100.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$1.19.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

