Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $48.43.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

