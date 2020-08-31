Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 101.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

