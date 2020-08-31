Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after acquiring an additional 314,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

