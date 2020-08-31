6,313 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Iqvia by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Iqvia by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 348,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Iqvia by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,511,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 307,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

IQV opened at $161.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

