Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,792 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $454,688,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23,609.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 690,730 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $70.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

