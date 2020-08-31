Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $867,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

