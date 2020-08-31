Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $822,000 Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,541 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PDC Energy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PDC Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

PDCE stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.