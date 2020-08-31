Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,049 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $138.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

