Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 13,998 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,474,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,196 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,429,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 434,694 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.95 and a beta of -0.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSX. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

