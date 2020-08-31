Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $779,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $106.26 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

