Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after buying an additional 120,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,455,000 after buying an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after buying an additional 139,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp downgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Shares of ALB opened at $92.32 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

